Michael Owen states his prediction for Man United v Watford

Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to secure a 3-1 win against Watford in the FA Cup third round at Old Trafford on Saturday night.

The Red Devils are one of the in-form teams in the Premier League following a return of 13 points from their last five Premier League games.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side suffered a setback in their last outing when Manchester United lost 2-0 to Manchester City in the EFL Cup semi-final on Wednesday night.

Goals from John Stones and Fernandinho secured Manchester City’s place in the EFL Cup final against Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United are still waiting to win their first piece of silverware under Solskjaer after losing their third successive semi-final clash.

The Red Devils reached the FA Cup semi-finals last term before a 3-1 loss to Chelsea FC ended their participation in the cup competition.

Former Manchester United striker Owen is backing Solskjaer’s men to ease to a comfortable win against Watford in the FA Cup third round at Old Trafford on Saturday night.

“Despite playing well in patches, Manchester United were eliminated from the EFL Cup on Wednesday night against rivals City,” Owen told BetVictor.

“They are creating plenty of chances, and I can see Edison Cavani playing a big part once he gets back from suspension.

“The striker will miss this one, although I still think United have enough about them to safely go through.”

Manchester United have won 14 of their last 16 games against Watford in all competitions, while Solskjaer’s side have kept a clean sheet in five of their last six home fixtures against the Hornets.

The 20-time English champions haven’t lost a home fixture against Watford since 1978.

Manchester United will travel to Burnley in the Premier League next Tuesday.

