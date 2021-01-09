Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Man United v Watford

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Manchester United to beat Watford 2-1 and book their place in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

The Red Devils head into the game looking to bounce back from the disappointment of being beaten by Manchester City 2-0 in the EFL Cup semi-finals in midweek.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have otherwise been in good form in the Premier League, with the Red Devils having won four of their last five games in the top flight to leave them level on points with leaders Liverpool FC.

Indeed, Manchester United can move three points clear of Liverpool FC at the top of the table if they win their game in hand over the Reds.

Before that, though, they will host Championship side Watford at Old Trafford on Saturday, and former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is fully expecting to see the home side progress through to the fourth round.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Manchester United are yet to make their first final under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but they will definitely take the FA Cup seriously and should have too much for Watford.

“The United squad is strong enough for Solskjaer to rotate his team, if he wants to, and still progress.”

Manchester United are aiming to challenge for the Premier League title this season after having finished in third place in the table last term.

The Red Devils will take on Burnley away from home in the top flight on Tuesday 12 January.

