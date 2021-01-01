Michael Owen states his prediction for Man United v Aston Villa

Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to win 2-0 against Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Friday evening.

Manchester United will be eager to maintain their unbeaten run following a largely positive festive schedule for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

The Red Devils have beaten Sheffield United, Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers in three of their last four top-flight outings.

Manchester United haven’t lost a Premier League game since a 1-0 defeat by Arsenal at Old Trafford back at the start of November.

Aston Villa, like Manchester United, are one of the form teams in the Premier League at the moment following a return of 11 points from their last five games.

Dean Smith’s men have beaten Crystal Palace, West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers in three of their last five outings to hoist themselves into fifth position in the Premier League table.

However, former Manchester United striker Owen is backing Manchester United to secure a 2-0 win over Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Friday evening.

“It’s been a Christmas to remember for Manchester United fans,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side sit in second and if they win their game hand, they’ll be joint top of the Premier League.

“It’s been quite the turnaround with the Red Devils now undefeated in their last 9 Premier League matches.

“They welcome an Aston Villa side that are in decent form of their own. Undefeated in their last five Premier League matches, the Villains will no doubt set up to sucker punch United on the counter-attack.

“However, Dean Smith hasn’t had the luxury of being able to rotate his side.

“If fatigue is an issue here it may be their undoing with United proving so quick and powerful moving forward. So, I’ll be going for Manchester United to take the points.”

Manchester United have only lost one of their last 43 games against Aston Villa in the Premier League at Old Trafford when Gabriel Agbonlahor scored the winner in December 2009.

Aston Villa played out a 2-2 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford last season.

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last nine Premier League games to put together a title challenge.

Solskjaer’s side will travel to Burnley in their next Premier League game on Tuesday 12 January.

