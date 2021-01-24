‘He was the difference’: Ian Wright salutes Man United star after 3-2 win over Liverpool FC

Ian Wright singled out Bruno Fernandes for special praise after the Portugal international came off the bench to help fire Manchester United to a 3-2 win over Liverpool FC in the FA Cup fourth round.

Liverpool FC took the lead at Old Trafford in the 18th minute thanks to Mohamed Salah’s dinked finish, but Mason Greenwood equalised soon after with a great strike of his own.

Marcus Rashford then scored a confident finish to make it 2-1 to the Red Devils in the 48th minute, but Salah equalised for the visitors just 10 minutes later with his second of the evening.

Fernandes had started the game on the bench but was introduced in the second half, and the Portugal international once again proved his importance to this Manchester United side by firing home a superb free-kick for the winning goal in the 78th minute.

Former Arsenal star Wright was highly impressed by Fernandes’ impact from the bench as he praised the playmaker after the game.

Speaking on BBC One, Wright said: “United went to their bench and brought Bruno Fernandes on, you have heard that he only scores penalties or he doesn’t do it in big games but he made the difference.

“He was the difference today, Liverpool’s subs made no impact.”

Meanwhile, fellow ex-England star Alan Shearer added: “Great entertainment, both sides going at each other end to end, crunching tackles – we were so entertained by some of the football today.”

Manchester United are back in Premier League action on Wednesday night against Sheffield United.

