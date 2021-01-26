Michael Owen explains difference between Man United and Liverpool FC

Michael Owen believes that form and confidence was the main difference between Manchester United and Liverpool FC during Sunday’s FA Cup clash at Old Trafford.

Manchester United came from behind to claim a 3-2 victory over the Merseyside outfit at Old Trafford to claim their spot in the next round of the cup competition.

Goals from Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes wrapped up the victory for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men after Mohamed Salah netted twice for the visitors.

The result continues Manchester United’s recent good form, with the Red Devils having won four of their last five games to leave them at the top of the Premier League table.

Manchester United’s good form is in contrast to Liverpool FC, who have failed to win any of their last five outings in the top flight.

Former Manchester United and Liverpool FC star Owen believes that confidence was the main difference between the two sides at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Owen said: “It was open.

“I suppose from Liverpool’s point of view it was a disappointing result, however, scoring two goals that will delight Jurgen Klopp. Mo Salah with both of them.

“I think today the difference with the two sides: one is very confident, on a great run of form at the moment and the other just having a bit of a blip. That almost played out.

“He [Salah] will be disappointed to score two goals and still not be on the winning side but then super sub [Fernandes] came on.

“He’s not normally a sub but he’s a game changer alright. Great free-kick.”

Manchester United are back in Premier League action on Wednesday night when they take on Sheffield United at Old Trafford.

