Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Marine v Tottenham Hotspur

Mark Lawrenson is backing Tottenham Hotspur to claim a comfortable 3-0 win away to Marine in their third-round FA Cup clash on Sunday.

Spurs head into the game on the back of their impressive 3-0 win over Leeds United in the Premier League last weekend as Jose Mourinho’s side bounced back to winning ways.

That victory lifted the north London side up into third place in the Premier League table and ended a run of four games without a win in the top flight.

The Lilywhites are now preparing to take on non-league side Marine in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday, with the visitors travelling to Merseyside for the away clash.

Former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is expecting the visitors to have too much for the hosts when they take on the non-league team this weekend.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “I’ve had a connection with Marine for many years because their legendary former manager, Roly Howard – who was in charge of them from 1972 to 2005 – used to clean my windows when I played for Liverpool. He always did Kenny Dalglish’s as well.

“The Merseysiders have done so well to get here that it’s such a shame that there won’t be any fans present for the biggest game in their club’s history, but it will still be a fabulous day for them.

“I’m pleased they have made some money through selling virtual tickets, as well as the £75,000 they get for it being shown on TV – it is live on BBC One at 17:00 GMT on Sunday.

“As far as the game goes, the gap in league places between the two teams is the largest there has ever been at this stage of the competition, and going to the Marine Travel Arena is going to be a culture shock for some of Tottenham’s players.

“I’ve played a couple of charity games there, and it is going to be hard enough for them to find it in the first place.

“This is Marine versus Jose Mourinho, though, and although he will rest a few players, he will take a strong enough squad to make sure Spurs get through.”

Tottenham will return to Premier League action on Wednesday 13 January when they travel to take on Aston Villa away from home.

After that, they will travel to take on Sheffield United in the top flight at Bramall Lane on Sunday 17 January.

