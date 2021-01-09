Michael Owen states his prediction for Marine v Tottenham

Michael Owen is backing Tottenham Hotspur to secure a 5-0 win over Northern Premier League Division One North West side Marine in the FA Cup third round on Sunday night.

Jose Mourinho’s men booked their place in the EFL Cup final on Tuesday night thanks to a 2-0 victory over Championship outfit Brentford.

Goals from Moussa Sissoko and Son Heung-min at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium set up a Wembley meeting with Manchester City in the League Cup final.

Tottenham will start their cup run in the FA Cup on Sunday night with a third-round clash against minnows Marine at Rossett Park in Crosby.

Marine have beaten Chester, Colchester and Havant and Waterlooville to set up one of the biggest games in the Lancashire outfit’s history.

The Northern Premier League Division One North West side will be hoping to cause an upset against what is sure to be a weakened Spurs team.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is predicting Spurs to secure a 5-0 win over Marine in the FA Cup third round on Sunday night.

“What a match this is for Marine!” Owen told BetVictor.

“This is what the FA Cup is all about. Tottenham secured their place in the EFL Cup final on Tuesday night, and although we should see a much changed line up from the visitors, this should be very comfortable.”

Tottenham are in fourth position in the Premier League table and four points adrift of leaders Liverpool FC.

Spurs will make the trip to Aston Villa in their next Premier League fixture on Wednesday night before Tottenham travel to basement club Sheffield United on Sunday 17 January.

