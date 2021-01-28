New Chelsea FC manager Thomas Tuchel wants to make RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano his first signing at Stamford Bridge following his appointment, according to a report in Germany.

German media outlet SportBild, as quoted by TEAMtalk, is reporting that Frank Lampard’s replacement is eager to launch an offer for the France international.

The same article states that Tuchel has identified Upamecano, 22, as a potential recruit to bolster the Chelsea FC defence at the end of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC, Manchester United and Bayern Munich are thought to be interested in a swoop to sign the French defender in the summer.

However, SportBild suggest that Tuchel’s appointment as the new Chelsea FC manager could provide the west London side with a big boost in their bid to sign Upamecano.

The German media outlet claim that Tuchel had Upamecano on his transfer wish-list during his recent stint at Paris Saint-Germain.

The report suggests that Tuchel could parter Upamecano with Antonio Rudiger in the heart of the Chelsea FC defence.

Chelsea FC already spent in excess of £200m on new signings in the summer transfer window under Tuchel’s predecessor.

Tuchel will link up with some familiar faces at Chelsea FC, including former PSG defender Thiago Silva and ex-Borussia Dortmund playmaker Christian Pulisic.

