Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Newcastle v Leeds United

Mark Lawrenson is backing Leeds United to secure a 2-0 win against Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Tuesday night.

The Yorkshire outfit will look to move further clear of the drop zone when Marcelo Bielsa’s side take on the Magpies in the 19th game of the Premier League season.

Leeds are in 12th position and 11 points ahead of 18th-placed Fulham after winning seven times in the Premier League so far this season.

The Whites have lost three of their last five Premier League games following defeats by Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton.

Newcastle, on the other hand, risk being sucked into the relegation battle given that Steve Bruce’s side are in 16th place and seven points ahead of Fulham.

The Magpies have lost their last four successive Premier League games, while Bruce’s men have only managed to register five victories in 19 games.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Leeds to secure a 2-0 victory over Newcastle at St James’ Park on Tuesday night.

“Leeds are another side who had the weekend off after going out of the FA Cup and, the way they play, that rest will make them even more dangerous,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“They will be running even more than usual, and they have key midfielder Kalvin Phillips back after he miss the defeat by Brighton through suspension.

“Newcastle are in awful form – without a win in 10 games in all competitions, with seven defeats and only four goals in that period.

“If sacking season has started now, with Frank Lampard leaving Chelsea, then Steve Bruce is in trouble as Newcastle manager if this run continues.”

Leeds are looking to complete the league double over Newcastle for the first time in 45 seasons.

The Magpies have held the upper hand in head-to-head meetings in the 21st century.

Newcastle have won eight of their past 12 meetings in all competition.

Bruce’s side have failed to win in eight Premier League games to help pressure on the former Manchester United defender.

Leeds have lost three successive games in all competitions without being able to find the back of the net.