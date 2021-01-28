Rio Ferdinand criticised Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford’s quiet performances after Manchester United’s 2-1 loss to Sheffield United at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side had the opportunity to move to the top of the Premier League table if Manchester United were able to secure a win against the division’s basement club.

Manchester United had managed to win five of their last six Premier League games to prompt increasing talk of a title challenge in the 2020-21 campaign.

But Kean Bryan broke the deadlock for the visitors in the 23rd minute before Manchester United captain Harry Maguire equalised with 26 minutes left to play.

Oliver Burke scored a surprise winner for the visitors in the 74th minute when his shot was deflected off Axel Tuanzebe and into the net for Sheffield United.

Manchester United stay in second place but are a point adrift of Manchester City, who have played one game less than their bitter derby rivals.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand singled out Martial and Rashford for criticism after Wednesday night’s 2-1 loss to Sheffield United.

“They didn’t have that zip about them,” Ferdinand told BT Sport.

“From minute one, really, there wasn’t that cut and thrust from United where they’re cutting through teams. Credit again to Chris Wilder’s team, he set them up defensively very well.

“But Man United didn’t ask the questions. Bruno Fernandes, who they’ve relied on so heavily in recent months, didn’t get it going today. Paul Pogba the same.

“Rashford and Martial were invisible tonight really. Didn’t get on the end of anything, didn’t create anything.

“If anybody was starting to get carried away at Old Trafford in the position they’re in at the moment, the reality check was tonight.”

Manchester United will make the trip to Arsenal in their next Premier League game at The Emirates on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils suffered a 1-0 loss to Mikel Arteta’s side at Old Trafford in their last Premier League defeat before Wednesday night’s 2-1 loss to Sheffield United.

