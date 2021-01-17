Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Sheffield United v Tottenham

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Tottenham Hotspur to claim a 2-0 away win against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday.

Spurs head into the game looking to bounce back to winning ways in the Premier League after they were held to a draw by Fulham in their most recent outing.

The north London side have struggled to find consistent form in recent weeks in the top flight and they have only won one of their last five games in the Premier League to leave them outside of the top four.

Mourinho’s men are preparing to take on a Sheffield United side who are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table despite having picked up their first win of the season against Newcastle United last time out.

Former Spurs star Berbatov is not expecting to see Mourinho’s side have any trouble against the Blades and he is backing them to seal a comfortable victory away from home on Sunday.

Writing in his column in Metro, Berbatov said: “I was so happy to see Sheffield United win, I know they are having a terrible season, but that win will have lifted a big weight from their shoulders.

“I don’t see them beating Spurs and in my opinion Mourinho’s side can still surprise a lot of people, the season is long and the focus has shifted away from them at the moment, which will suit Mourinho.”

Tottenham Hotspur will take on Wycombe in the FA Cup fourth round in their next game on Monday 25 January.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip