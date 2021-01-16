Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Sheffield United v Tottenham

Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Tottenham Hotspur will be held to a 1-1 draw with Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday afternoon.

Sheffield United ended their 17-game winless run with their first Premier League victory of the 2020-21 season on Tuesday night.

The Blades were 1-0 winners against Newcastle United at Bramall Lane thanks to Billy Sharp’s penalty with 27 minutes left to play.

Chris Wilder’s side are still rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table and nine points from safety after earning five points from 18 games.

Tottenham are in sixth position in the Premier League table after a return of one win in their last six top-flight outings.

The north London side started the festive schedule at the top of the Premier League table before Spurs struggled either side of Christmas.

Spurs ended their winless run with a 3-0 win against Leeds United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium earlier this month.

However, Jose Mourinho’s side were held to a 1-1 draw with Fulham in north London on Wednesday night.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Tottenham to be held to a 1-1 draw with Sheffield United on Sunday.

“Sheffield United got their first league win of the season against Newcastle on Tuesday, and they played well too,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“I remember the last time these two teams met in the summer, when Harry Kane had a goal ruled out by VAR because of an inadvertent handball by Lucas Moura, who had the ball kicked against his arm after he was tripped.

“That was one of the strangest – and worst – VAR decisions we have seen, and it led to a 3-1 Blades win.

“There could be more frustration for Tottenham here. They are not on a great run, while Blades will be bouncing a little bit.

“Spurs have dropped quite a few points from winning positions, including Wednesday’s draw with Fulham. It’s not a massive surprise, that they are not getting the goals to finish teams off though.

“Going forward, they have got two world class forwards in Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, but not a lot else. They can’t rely on those two every single week.”

Sheffield United were 3-1 winners against Tottenham at Bramall Lane in their last meeting back in July.

Goals from Sander Berge, Lys Mousset and Oliver McBurnie secured a win over Spurs.

Tottenham will host Liverpool FC in their next Premier League fixture on Thursday 28 January.

