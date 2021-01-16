Michael Owen states his prediction for Sheffield United v Tottenham

Michael Owen is tipping Tottenham Hotspur to secure a 2-1 win against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday afternoon.

Jose Mourinho’s side have struggled to find consistency over the past month as Harry Kane and Son Heung-min fail to produce the prolific performances from earlier in the season.

Tottenham have only managed to win one of their last six Premier League games to leave Spurs seven points adrift of Manchester United in the title race.

Spurs were 3-0 winners against Leeds United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium earlier this month to secure a much-needed win before a 1-1 draw with Fulham in midweek.

Sheffield United secured their first Premier League win of the 2020-21 term on Tuesday night thanks to a 1-0 victory over Newcastle United at Bramall Lane.

The Blades are still rooted at the bottom of the Premier League table with a measly five points from 18 games.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Tottenham to edge to a 2-1 win against Sheffield United on Sunday afternoon.

“Spurs can’t seem to finish sides off just now,” Owen told BetVictor.

“It’s a bad habit to get into and one you wouldn’t expect from a Jose Mourinho side.

“Sheffield United fans will have shared a collective huge sigh of relief after getting their long awaited first win of the season against Newcastle. It will be interesting to see how they go from here.

“The Blades were excellent last season and if they can play anywhere near that level for the rest of their campaign, it could get very interesting down at the bottom.

“That said, Spurs really should be winning this. I think playing away from home suits them better and if Sheffield United decide to have a go, I could see Messrs Son and Kane pouncing on the counter.”

Sheffield United had a good record against Tottenham in the Premier League last season, securing four points in two meetings.

Remarkably, Tottenham haven’t beaten Sheffield United at Bramall Lane since 1975, leaving the north London side winless in seven visits.

Mourinho’s men have failed to secure three points in their last four games.

