Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Southampton v Arsenal

Michael Owen is backing Southampton to claim a 1-0 win over Arsenal on Tuesday night in the Premier League.

The Gunners are preparing for another trip to the south coast after they were beaten 1-0 by Southampton in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday afternoon.

Arsenal will now be looking to bounce back to winning ways when they take on the Saints at St Mary’s in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

The north London side have been in good form in the top flight and they have won three of their last four games in the Premier League.

However, former Liverpool FC star Owen is expecting to see the Saints win by the same scoreline as at the weekend when they host the Gunners for the second time in the space of four days.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “We have a repeat of Saturday’s FA Cup tie as Arsenal once again travel to St. Mary’s.

“I mentioned in my BetVictor FA Cup Preview that I fancied the Saints on the day.

“They are so well organised under Ralph Hasenhuttl and I thought they managed the game perfectly.

“Now facing off in the league, I don’t think either manager will make too many changes. With that in mind, I could see another slender home win on the cards.”

Arsenal are back in Premier League action on Saturday lunchtime when they host Manchester United at The Emirates.

