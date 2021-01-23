Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Southampton v Arsenal

Michael Owen is backing Southampton to claim a 1-0 win over Arsenal and knock the Gunners out of the FA Cup on Saturday lunchtime.

The north London side have been enjoying an upturn in form in recent weeks and they were 3-0 winners over Newcastle United on Monday to make it four wins out of five in the Premier League.

Arsenal are now looking to progress through to the fifth round of the FA Cup, after they booked their spot in round three with a victory over Newcastle at The Emirates earlier this month.

Southampton, meanwhile, have been in decent form this season and they currently sit ahead of Arsenal in the Premier League table.

Former Liverpool FC and Manchester United striker Owen is expecting a cagey affair on the south coast on Saturday lunchtime, and he is tipping the home side to just nick the win.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “I think both these sides will fancy their chances of a cup run, so we could see near full strength sides at St Mary’s.

“Arsenal have certainly turned the corner. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang notched a double against Newcastle last Monday and that will come as such a welcome sight to Gunners followers.

“Southampton have suffered a bit in recent weeks with a few absentees. At full strength they work as an excellent unit. Ralph Hasenhuttl will again have his side well drilled and I wouldn’t be surprised at all if he gave up some territory.

“If he does so, I think Southampton have enough on the counter-attack to nick this one in what I’d expect to be cagey affair.”

Arsenal and Southampton will return to Premier League action next week with another clash against each other at St Mary’s as they lock horns for the second time in less than seven days.

