Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for Southampton v Liverpool FC

Mark Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to get their title bid back on track with a 2-1 win at Southampton on Monday night.

The Reds head into the game looking to respond after they were held to two draws by West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United in their most recent top-flight outings.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are aiming to defend their Premier League crown this season as they bid to try and make it back to back triumphs in the top flight.

Liverpool FC have only managed to win two of their last five games in the top flight to allow the chasing pack of teams behind them to make up ground.

Klopp will be eager for his side to claim all three points when they travel to the south coast to take on a Southampton team who are without a win in their last four Premier League games.

Former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is tipping the visitors to snatch a narrow 2-1 victory at St Mary’s on Monday night to return to winning ways in the top flight.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “I always feel like Southampton are better on the road, but their home form is decent too – the fifth best in the Premier League in fact.

“Liverpool have not been great away this season but I just have a feeling they will get back to winning ways on the south coast.”

Liverpool FC will take on Aston Villa way from home in the FA Cup third round on Friday 8 January.

