Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Southampton v Arsenal

Mark Lawrenson is backing Southampton to secure a 2-1 win against Arsenal at St Mary’s on Tuesday night.

The Saints were 1-0 winners against Arsenal in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday afternoon thanks to Gabriel Magalhaes’ own goal in the 24th minute at St Mary’s.

Southampton have dropped down to tenth place in the Premier League table following one victory in their last six games in the English top flight.

Raplh Hassenhuttl’s side were 1-0 winners against defending champions Liverpool FC in their last Premier League fixture at St Mary’s after Danny Ings netted their winner in the opening minute.

Arsenal are two points behind Southampton following four victories in their last five Premier League outings to hoist themselves further up the top-flight table.

Mikel Arteta’s side have built some momentum in the Premier League to move to within two points of bitter rivals Chelsea FC.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Southampton to secure a narrow 2-1 victory over Arsenal at St Mary’s on Tuesday night.

“Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta picked a strange team as his side’s defence of the FA Cup ended at St Mary’s Stadium on Saturday, when the Gunners had been on a good run,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“It is no longer a surprise to see Southampton playing well and, although Arsenal will pick a stronger side and make more of a game of it, I still see Saints winning.”

Southampton have only managed to win two of their last six games against Arsenal in all competitions.

The Saints have won two of their last six fixtures against Arsenal at St Mary’s.

Hassenhuttl’s side have managed to keep a clean sheet in six of their last eight Premier League games at St Mary’s.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last five Premier League games.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip