Michael Owen states his prediction for Southampton v Liverpool FC

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to secure a 3-1 win against Southampton at St Mary’s on Monday night.

The defending Premier League champions will be eager to secure a return to winning ways following successive top-flight stalemates.

Liverpool FC have squandered the chance to put some clear daylight between themselves and the chasing pack over the past week.

The Reds were held to a 1-1 draw with relegation contenders West Bromwich Albion at Anfield last weekend before a goalless stalemate with Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Wednesday night.

Southampton have failed to win their last four Premier League games to leave the Saints in ninth position in the Premier League table.

The Saints were in the top four at the start of December but a 1-0 loss to Manchester City and draws with Arsenal, Fulham and West Ham have cost the south coast club.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Liverpool FC to ease to a 3-1 win over Southampton at St Mary’s on Monday night.

“Liverpool arrive here after dropping four points in their last two matches,” Owen told BetVictor.

“They come up against a Southampton side that have also drawn successive matches, both ending 0-0.

“It was great to see Thiago returning from injury against Newcastle. I think he’s a wonderful player and will just get better and better.

“With that in mind, I think Liverpool will have enough here. Southampton simply aren’t scoring enough goals at the moment and I could see the Reds winning this one comfortably.”

Liverpool FC have won their last six games against Southampton in the Premier League.

The Reds have scored 15 times and conceded three goals during their six-game winning run over Southampton.

The defending Premier League champions will host title rivals Manchester United at Anfield in their next Premier League game on Sunday 17 January.

