Gary Lineker raves about Alexander-Arnold after Liverpool FC’s 3-1 win at Spurs

Gary Lineker has insisted that he never doubted Trent Alexander-Arnold despite his dip in form after the Liverpool FC defender starred in their 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday night.

The England international scored four times in their title-winning campaign last term but Alexander-Arnold was still goalless ahead of their trip to north London.

However, Alexander-Arnold made it 2-0 at the start of the second half with his first goal of the Premier League campaign after Roberto Firmino broke the deadlock just before half-time.

The Liverpool FC right-back produced a low finish past Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to end his 18-game goal drought in the top flight this season.

Alexander-Arnold turned provider later in the second half when his cross allowed Sadio Mane to guide a finish past Lloris to secure three points for the defending champions after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg had halved the deficit.

Former Spurs goalkeeper Lineker heaped praise on Alexander-Arnold for his impressive performance in the English capital despite a difficult campaign so far.

Lineker wrote on Twitter: “Every player has a dip in form, but the best players always bounce back. @TrentAA has done exactly that. Class act.”

Alexander-Arnold has scored six goals and has made 29 assists in 78 games in the Premier League this season.

Liverpool FC make the trip to West Ham United in their next Premier League game on Sunday evening.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip