Steve McManaman raves about 22-year-old Liverpool FC star after 3-1 win at Spurs

Steve McManaman praised Trent Alexander-Arnold for an “excellent” display in Liverpool FC’s 3-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Thursday night.

Sadio Mane missed a clearcut chance in the opening two minutes before Son Heung-min had a goal disallowed for offside minutes later to spare the Liverpool FC forward’s blushes.

Liverpool FC broke the deadlock in the first half when Roberto Firmino ended his goal drought with a simple finish after Mane picked out the Brazil international inside the area.

The visitors doubled their advantage at the start of the second half when Alexander-Arnold scored his first Premier League goal of the 2020-21 season.

Mohamed Salah looked to have extended Liverpool FC’s lead to three goals before it was ruled out after Firmino was adjudged to have handled the ball in the build up.

However, Mane did make it 3-1 with a clinical finish after Alexander-Arnold picked out the Senegal forward with a brilliant cross to beat the Tottenham defence.

Former Liverpool FC captain McManaman named Alexander-Arnold as his man of the match.

“I’ve gone for Trent Alexander-Arnold [for man of the match],” McManaman told BT Sport.

“He’s got a goal and an assist. It was a brilliant strike and a lovely assist for Mane. He has been excellent. His movement and energy levels have been really good.”

The Reds hoisted themselves into the top four above West Ham and four points adrift of leaders Manchester City thanks to their 3-1 rout of Tottenham.

Liverpool FC will make the trip to West Ham in their next Premier League game on Sunday evening, while Spurs will travel to Brighton in the weekend’s final fixture.

