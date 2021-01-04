Jermaine Jenas rates Tottenham and Liverpool FC’s title hopes

Jermaine Jenas believes that Tottenham Hotspur have what it takes to challenge for the Premier League this season – although he still rates Liverpool FC and Manchester City as the two favourites for the top-flight crown.

Liverpool FC currently lead the way at the top of the Premier League table but Manchester United recently moved level on points with Jurgen Klopp’s men following an upturn in form from the Red Devils.

The Red Devils have enjoyed a good run of form in the Premier League in recent weeks to boost their hopes of being able to challenge for the title this season.

Meanwhile, Tottenham secured a 3-0 win over Leeds United on Saturday to return to winning ways and move themselves to within four points of top spot.

Former Spurs midfielder Jenas feels that Tottenham are capable of being able to mount a Premier League title challenge this season – but he still feels that Liverpool FC and Manchester City are the teams to beat in the long run.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Jenas said: “It’s there for a lot of teams, to be honest,

“It was only a couple of weeks ago or a month ago that we were having a go at Manchester United and Ole’s job was on the line going into that game against Everton.

“He’s turned it around to the point where they’re joint-top of the Premier League.

“The situation here at Tottenham is the same. They’ve had a bit of a blip.

“Chelsea have had a bit of a blip and now the question marks will be with Frank – can they come out of it?

“This [Spurs] is a team that’s capable of doing it, it’s just about finding that rhythm and getting themselves over the line.

“I still think Liverpool and City are going to be the two teams that will go all the way but it will be nice to see if Tottenham can really push them and get that experience.”

Liverpool FC are set to travel to the south coast to take on Southampton on Monday night.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip