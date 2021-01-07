Jamie Redknapp convinced Tottenham can end trophy drought

Jamie Redknapp is convinced that Tottenham Hotspur have what it takes to end their silverware drought this season and win the League Cup.

Spurs booked their place in the EFL Cup final on Tuesday night thanks to their 2-0 win over Brentford in their semi-final tie.

Moussa Sissoko and Son Heung-Min scored in either half to claim the victory for the Lilywhites and set up a clash in the final at Wembley in April.

Tottenham have suffered a dip in form in the Premier League in recent weeks but they remain in fourth place in the table and four points behind leaders Liverpool FC with a game in hand.

Former Spurs and Liverpool FC midfielder Redknapp feels sure that Jose Mourinho’s side are capable of winning their first trophy since 2008 this season.

Speaking to Sky Sports on Tuesday night, Redknapp said: “I think right now, to a certain extent, that we and as fans get brainwashed after getting to the Champions League and getting top four, what it means to the owners and the money that it brings to the club.

“When you look back at your career, you want to win trophies. Of course it’s going to be difficult against two good sides but they proved they can beat Man City with a really good performance.

“Earlier in the season, I know it’s a different Manchester United team now, but they demolished them.

“And to a certain extent, the good thing for them now is, they’ve got so much to look forward to – so many league games, they can put this to bed now and it’s really something to look forward to.

“I think with the team they’ve got right now, and they’re so explosive up front, they can beat anybody.”

Tottenham are in FA Cup action on Sunday when they take on Marine FC in the third round.

The north London side will then return to Premier League action with a trip to Aston Villa on Wednesday 13 January before clashes against Sheffield United and Liverpool FC.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip