Garth Crooks has lavished praise on the “electric” Son Heung-Min following his fine performances for Tottenham Hotspur this season.

The South Korea international has been a key player for the Lilywhites over the last few season and he has continued his fine form this term.

Son has scored 11 goals and made four assists in 15 Premier League games so far this season as he looks to help Spurs finish in the top four under Jose Mourinho.

The 28-year-old has established himself as one of Spurs’ most important attacking players since his move to the north London club from Bayer Leverkusen in August 2015.

Former Spurs star Crooks is a keen admirer of Son and picked him in his Premier League team of the year for 2020.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Crooks said: “Harry Kane may be the star of the show at Tottenham, but Son Heung-min makes my team of the year.

“This lad has been electric. His ability to run at defences, score spectacular goals and make things happen was the reason Spurs spent a brief time on top of the table.

“What a recovery from that nightmare moment in November 2019 when he inadvertently injured Everton’s Andre Gomes. The incident affected Son, but he soon recovered.

“The South Korea international has not looked back since that fateful afternoon and has a very important role to play if Tottenham are to lift a trophy this season.”

Son will be hoping to feature for Spurs when the north London side return to Premier League action on Saturday with a home game against Leeds United.

The Lilywhites will then switch their attentions to their EFL Cup semi-final clash against Brentford on 5 January.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip