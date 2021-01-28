Tottenham Hotspur are interested in a swoop to sign Angel Di Maria in a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, according to a report in France.

French media outfit L’Equipe, as quoted by talkSPORT, is reporting that Tottenham have made contact with the Argentina international’s agent about a potential switch to north London in the summer.

The same article states that Spurs are looking at the 32-year-old as a potential recruit to add more experience and quality to Jose Mourinho’s squad for the 2021-22 Premier League season.

According to the same story, Di Maria’s future at PSG remains in doubt despite the South American playmaker having a key role since Mauricio Pochettino took charge of the French side.

Di Maria failed to have a telling impact at Manchester United during his disappointing stint at Old Trafford in the 2014-15 season under Louis van Gaal.

The 32-year-old scored four times in 32 games in all competitions in the 2014-15 season following his £59.7m transfer to Manchester United from Real Madrid in the 2014 summer transfer window.

Di Maria completed a switch to PSG from Manchester United in 2015 and the Argentina international has scored 85 goals in 242 games in all competitions.

Spurs will take on Liverpool FC in the Premier League at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday night.

Mourinho’s side will make the trip to Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Sunday evening.

