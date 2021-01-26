Danny Ings told to snub Tottenham move and stay at Southampton

Danny Ings should snub a move to Tottenham Hotspur in favour of staying put at Southampton, according to ex-Spurs forward Darren Bent.

Tottenham have been linked with a swoop to sign the England international in the January transfer window as Jose Mourinho looks to add even more firepower to his squad this month.

Ings has scored seven times and has made three assists in 13 games in the Premier League this season despite spending a couple of months on the sideline due to injury.

The Southampton striker has established himself as one of the best English strikers in the division alongside Spurs centre-forward Harry Kane in the current campaign.

Ings is reportedly eager to play regular football in the Champions League given his prolific form but Southampton are unlikely to challenge for a top-four spot this term.

However, former Spurs striker Bent believes Ings would be better off moving to Manchester City rather than Tottenham if the England international was to play regular first-team football.

“I certainly think he’s good enough to play in Europe,” Bent told talkSPORT, as quoted by Metro.

“For me, I don’t think it would be [a good move], no, just because of the sheer fact that he is Southampton’s main man, he has scored a lot of goals for Southampton, he has played very, very well.

“We know who Tottenham’s main man is, and he plays a lot of games, Harry Kane.

“I know you’re going to a club who could potentially be in the Champions League, which I get, but your minutes are going to dry up, and when your minutes dry up, your goals dry up.

“I think if he went to City, he’s better than [Gabriel] Jesus and would score more goals than Jesus.”

Ings moved to Southampton from Liverpool FC in a loan deal in 2018 after he failed to establish himself in Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI.

The Winchester-born striker scored seven times in 24 games to earn a permanent move to the south coast club.

Ings has since netted 40 goals in 81 games in all competitions for the Saints.

