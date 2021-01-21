Tottenham Hotspur are keeping close tabs on Southampton striker Danny Ings, according to a report in England.

Website Eurosport is reporting that Spurs are monitoring the England international’s situation at Southampton given Ings hasn’t yet committed to a new deal with the south coast club.

The same article states that Tottenham have been interested in Ings since last summer but Spurs opted to sign Carlos Vinicius on a season-long loan rather than cough up a transfer fee for the Saints striker.

According to the same story, the Lilywhites are ready to explore the possibility of signing Ings and if the former Liverpool FC striker is genuinely considering a change of club.

Eurosport is reporting that Spurs could put together a bid to sign Ings at the end of the 2020-21 Premier League season to bolster Jose Mourinho’s attack for next season.

Ings has scored seven goals and has made three assists in 13 appearances in the Premier League in the current campaign.

The Saints striker has established himself as one of the most prolific goal-scorers in the Premier League over the past 18 months.

Ings has netted 36 goals in 75 games in all competitions since his return to Southampton after an injury-hit stint at Liverpool FC.

Spurs will take on Wycombe in the FA Cup fourth round on Monday before they host Liverpool FC in their next Premier League game next Thursday.

