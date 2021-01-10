Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho wants to sign Real Madrid defender Eder Militao, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet AS, as quoted by Caught Offside, is reporting that Spurs are interested in a swoop to sign Militao to bolster Mourinho’s defensive options.

The same article states that Mourinho has noted Militao’s lack of playing time at Real Madrid as a potential incentive to launch an offer for the Brazilian centre-half.

According to the same report, the Tottenham manager is eager to bolster his centre-half options given concerns about an over-reliance on Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez.

The report claims that Mourinho has a lack of confidence in his current duo and the former Real Madrid manager is considering a move to sign Militao to bolster his options at centre-half.

However, AS say that it’s unclear whether Real Madrid would be open to selling the former FC Porto defender or how much los Blancos would look to secure as a transfer fee.

Real Madrid signed Militao in a £45m deal from Portuguese outfit FC Porto in the 2019 summer transfer window.

The Brazilian centre-half caught Real Madrid’s eye after he netted five times in 47 games in all competitions in the 2018-19 season.

Militao has only made 23 appearances in his fledgling Real Madrid career so far.

Tottenham have already signed Gareth Bale on loan from Real Madrid in the current campaign.

