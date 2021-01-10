Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho wants to sign former Manchester United target Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan in the January transfer window, according to a report in France.

French media outlet Foot Mercato, as quoted by the Daily Star, is reporting that Mourinho has rekindled his interest in the Croatia international despite failing to secure Perisic’s signature during his time in charge of Manchester United.

The same article states that the Spurs boss would like to sign Perisic on loan until the end of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign to bolster the north London side’s bid to challenge Liverpool FC and Manchester City for the title.

According to the same story, Tottenham are already in talks with Inter Milan about a loan deal but the north London side face competition from other clubs for Perisic’s signature.

Foot Mercato claim that Mourinho hopes Perisic’s arrival could take some of the pressure off Son Heung-min and Harry Kane in the second half of the campaign.

The French media outlet add that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy would be open to the deal as Perisic will be a relatively cheap transfer given that Tottenham will only need to cover the Croatian winger’s wages.

Perisic has scored 42 times in 184 games in all competitions over the past five seasons at Inter Milan.

The Croatian winger spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Bayern Munich, winning the Bundesliga title and the Champions League crown.

