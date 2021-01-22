Tottenham Hotspur have entered the race to sign out-of-favour Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard on loan for the rest of the season, according to a report in England.

talkSPORT is reporting that Lingard is not part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s long-term plans at Manchester United to cast doubt on the midfielder’s future at Old Trafford.

The same article states that the England international may be forced to go on loan for the remainder of the 2020-21 season to make a late bid for a spot in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the European championship.

According to the same story, Lingard is attracting interest from West Ham, Sheffield United and his former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho at Tottenham.

talkSPORT highlights that Ligue 1 side Nice and Portuguese outfit FC Porto are also keeping tabs on Lingard’s situation ahead of a potential departure in January.

The report goes on to add that Manchester United could be tempted to keep Lingard at the club in the event that the coronavirus pandemic rips through the Red Devils squad.

Lingard has only made two appearances in the League Cup in the current campaign to highlight his fall down the pecking order at Manchester United.

The English midfielder has won the FA Cup, the EFL Cup, the Europa League and the Community Shield during his stint at Manchester United.

Lingard has scored 33 goals in 210 games in all competitions since making his debut in the 2014-15 campaign.

