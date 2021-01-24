Jose Mourinho reacts to reports Tottenham want to sign Danny Ings

Jose Mourinho has played down reports linking Tottenham Hotspur with a swoop to sign Southampton striker Danny Ings.

Spurs have been linked with a potential bid to sign the England international to provide Mourinho with even more firepower up front at the north London side.

Ings has been one of the Premier League’s most clinical strikers in the 2020-21 season following a return of seven goals and three assists in 13 appearances.

Tottenham were thought to be eager to sign Ings to take some of the pressure off Harry Kane given the north London side’s over-reliance on the England captain.

Ings is reportedly interested in the chance to play in the Champions League given his stint at Liverpool FC was marred by persistent long-term injuries.

Speaking at his media conference on Friday, Mourinho was asked about Tottenham’s reported interest in the Southampton striker.

Mourinho replied: “We are not a team that needs a third striker because the third striker is Sonny.

“Of course we have the best. We are happy with Carlos. Carlos is not our player, he’s a Benfica player, but he’s a player we’re looking to develop.

“Ings, of course, I refuse totally to say any word about him because he’s a Southampton player.”

Ings started his career at Bournemouth before he moved to Burnley in 2011.

The Winchester-born striker netted 43 times in 130 games for Burnley to earn a move to Liverpool FC in 2015.

However, Ings suffered a serious knee injury weeks after Jurgen Klopp’s appointment as Brendan Rodgers’ replacement at Anfield.

Ings would go on to make 16 appearances under Klopp before he was sent out on loan to Southampton in 2018.

The English striker has netted 40 times in 81 games in all competitions for the Saints.

