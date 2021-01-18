Tottenham Hotspur are ready to compete with Chelsea FC for the signing of South Korea international Kim Min-jae, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Spurs manager Jose Mourinho has identified the South Korean centre-half as a potential recruit to bolster his defence.

The same article states that Mourinho is ready to step up his interest in the 6ft 4ins defender, who has been dubbed the ‘Monster’ in Asian football.

According to the same story, Spurs have been tracking the South Korea international since the summer as Tottenham look to link Son Heung-min up with his compatriot.

The report goes on to add that Tottenham have been forced to step up their interest in Kim given that Chelsea FC have also entered the race for the Beijing Guoan defender.

The Daily Mirror believe Spurs are ready to put together an offer to avoid missing out on Kim, like when Chelsea FC usurped Tottenham’s bid to sign Willian in 2013.

Kim, who is the son of track athletes, is believed to be attracting increasing interest from around Europe following his fine performances for Beijing Guoan.

The report goes on to add that Mourinho is hoping to use Son to convince the 24-year-old to move to Tottenham rather than Chelsea FC.

Min has scored three times in 30 appearances for the South Korea national team.

