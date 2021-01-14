Tottenham Hotspur are in a four-way battle to win the race to sign Wigan Athletic striker Kyle Joseph, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that Spurs are keeping a close eye on the Scotland Under-19 international following his impressive performances for the League One side this season.

The same article states that Tottenham are facing competition from Premier League rivals Sheffield United as well as Scottish Premier League giants Celtic and Rangers.

According to the same story, Joseph’s current deal at Wigan is set to expire at the end of the 2020-21 season when the teenager will be free to leave the League One club.

The report goes on to claim that Wigan haven’t received any official bids for the 19-year-old despite Joseph attracting interest from four clubs in the January transfer window.

Joseph has scored four times in 11 games in League One this season to attract interest from top tier clubs in England and Scotland.

The 19-year-old has progressed through the ranks at Wigan after Joseph joined the Latics at the age of 13 before he signed his first professional contract in 2019.

Joseph has represented Scotland at Under-18 and Under-19 level.

Spurs will make the trip to the other Premier League club interested in Joseph, Sheffield United, at Bramall Lane on Sunday afternoon.

