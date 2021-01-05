PSG could make fresh move to sign Tottenham attacker – report

New Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino has been given the green light to shake up his squad – and that could mean a fresh move for Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Dele Alli, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that the former Spurs manager could make a move to raid the north London side for the England international.

The same article states that PSG made three bids for Alli in the 2020 summer transfer window but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy refused to sanction the playmaker’s sale.

According to the same story, PSG are prepared to back Pochettino in the January market after the Argentinian took over the reins from Thomas Tuchel this month.

However, The Daily Mirror claim that Spurs are insisting that they will reject any PSG approach for Alli despite the 24-year-old’s lack of first-team football this season.

Pochettino helped to get the best out of Alli after his move to Spurs from MK Dons in 2015.

Alli scored 53 times in his first four seasons under Pochettino’s management at the north London side but Mourinho has decided against using the Spurs star.

Tottenham were 3-0 winners against Leeds United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday to inject some momentum into their title challenge.

Spurs will make the trip to Aston Villa in their next Premier League game on Wednesday 13 January.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip