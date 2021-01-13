Tottenham to rival Juventus for Argentina winger Nicolas Gonzalez - report

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in a swoop to sign Stuttgart defender Nicolas Gonzalez, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Wednesday 13 January 2021, 08:00 UK
Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Tottenham are set to battle it out with Juventus to sign Stuttgart winger Nicolas Gonzalez in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Athletic, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Spurs have started preliminary talks with the Argentina international about a potential move to north London at the end of the 2020-21 season.

The same article states that Gonzalez is attracting a lot of interest given his fine form for club and country over the past year or so.

According to the same story, Spurs are looking to bring the 22-year-old to the English capital but the north London side could face competition from Premier League rivals Leeds United.

The report goes on to add that Juventus are ready to battle Tottenham to sign the Stuttgart attacker but the Serie A champions will need to sell before they can sign any new faces.

The Athletic say that Gonzalez’s current employers Stuttgart are looking to secure a transfer fee in the region of £27m following the Argentina international’s impressive form.

Gonzalez has scored five goals and has made two assists in 10 games in the Bundesliga so far this season.

The Argentina international moved to Stuttgart from Argentinos Juniors in the 2018 January transfer window.

Gonzalez has netted two goals in five appearances for the Argentina national team.

