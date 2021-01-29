Tottenham enter race to sign Napoli defender Nikola Maksimovic on free transfer - report

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Napoli centre-half Nikola Maksimovic, according to a report

Friday 29 January 2021, 08:00 UK
Tottenham Hotspur have entered the race to sign Napoli defender Nikola Maksimovic in the summer transfer window, according to a report in Italy.

Italian website Spazio Napoli, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that Spurs manager Jose Mourinho want to bolster his defensive options ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

The same article states that the Tottenham boss has earmarked the former Torino and Red Star Belgrade defender as a potential recruit ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to the same story, the north London side could even launch a bid for the Serbia international in the January transfer window despite a summer switch appearing more likely.

Spazio Napoli are reporting that Tottenham are facing competition from Serie A side Lazio for the 29-year-old centre-half.

The report says that Maksimovic has been able to speak to interested suitors since 1 January given that the Napoli defender has six months left on his current deal.

Maksimovic has scored two goals in 78 games in all competitions since his move to Napoli from Torino in the 2016 summer transfer window.

The 6ft 4ins defender has made 25 appearances for the Serbia national team.

Tottenham will make the trip to Brighton and Hove Albion in their next Premier League game at the Amex Stadium on Sunday evening.

