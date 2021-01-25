Italian reporter: Tottenham interested in 18-year-old Juventus defender

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are interested in a potential swoop for Juventus teenage defender Radu Dragusin, according to Italian reporter Gianluigi Longari.

Tottenham have been linked with a number of defenders over the past few months after Jan Vertonghen left the north London side at the end of the 2019-20 season.

His compatriot Toby Alderweireld is also entering the twilight years of his career to leave Eric Dier and Davison Sanchez as Jose Mourinho’s centre-half pairing for coming seasons.

Tottenham are now being linked with a swoop to sign Juve’s 18-year-old Radu Dragusin as Mourinho looks to complete a deal for the teenager with one eye on the future.

The north London side are also reportedly facing competition from their Premier League rivals Newcastle for the teenage defender in the January transfer window.

TuttoMercatoWeb reporter Longari took to Twitter to provide an update on Tottenham’s apparent interest in the Juventus youngster.

Longari wrote on Twitter: “Juventus are working to tie down #Dragusin whose deal is currently expiring and there is optimism. The player has received interest from #Newcastle #NUFC #Tottenham #THFC and #Leipzig.”

Tottenham will host defending Premier League champions Liverpool FC in their next Premier League game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday night.

Spurs are fifth in the Premier League table and six points adrift of leaders Manchester United.

