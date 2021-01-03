Real Madrid want to sign key Tottenham star this summer – report

Real Madrid are interested in a swoop to sign Tottenham forward Son Heung-min this summer, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Sunday 3 January 2021, 08:30 UK
Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Real Madrid are targeting a summer swoop to sign Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min, according to a report.

Website Give Me Sport, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is a big admirer of the South Korea international.

The same article states that the Real Madrid boss is “personally monitoring” the Tottenham forward ahead of a potential bid to sign the Spurs forward in the summer.

According to the same story, Real Madrid are hoping to organise a meeting with Tottenham’s representatives to discuss a deal to sign Son in the summer.

The report reveals that the Spanish side will be reluctant to pay over the odds for Son given Eden Hazard’s muted form since his move to Real Madrid from Chelsea FC.

The media outlet suggests that Real Madrid could find it difficult to secure Son’s signing given that the north London side are set to offer the South Korean forward a lucrative new contract.

Son has two and a half years left to run on his current deal with Tottenham after he put pen to paper on a contract extension in 2018.

The South Korea international has scored 11 times and has made four assists in 15 games in the Premier League this season to help Spurs challenge for the title.

Spurs signed Son in a £22m deal from Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen in the 2015 summer transfer window.

