Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Tottenham v Fulham

Mark Lawrenson is backing Tottenham Hotspur to claim a comfortable 2-0 win over Fulham at home on Wednesday night in the Premier League.

The game was rescheduled for Wednesday night on Monday after Tottenham’s originally planned clash against Aston Villa was called off due to Covid-19.

Spurs will now welcome London rivals Fulham to their home ground on Wednesday night as they look to continue their push for the Premier League title this season.

Tottenham currently find themselves towards the top of the table as Jose Mourinho looks to steer the Lilywhites towards a genuine title challenge this term.

The north London side suffered a dip in form during the hectic festive period but bounced back to winning ways in the Premier League with a 3-0 win over Leeds United last time out.

Spurs head into the game fresh from having booked their spot in the FA Cup fourth round thanks to a 5-0 win over Marine at the weekend.

And former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is not expecting Spurs to have any problems when they welcome Fulham to their home ground on Wednesday night.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Aston Villa’s Covid-19 cases meant Tottenham’s fixture was switched on Monday lunchtime so they host Fulham instead of going to Villa Park but I don’t think that will make too much difference to Jose Mourinho’s side.

“They were meant to play the Cottagers at the end of December before that game was postponed, so they will have done their homework already.

“Hardly any of the Spurs team who started their win against Marine in the FA Cup on Sunday will start this one. Fulham played their FA Cup tie against QPR on Saturday, so they should be fresh enough too.”

Spurs finished in sixth place in the Premier League table last season.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip