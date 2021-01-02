Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for Tottenham v Leeds United

Mark Lawrenson is backing Tottenham Hotspur to claim a 2-0 win over Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime.

Spurs head into the game after having their clash with Fulham last week called off due to a coronavirus outbreak.

Jose Mourinho’s side have struggled to find consistent form in recent weeks and have failed to win any of their last four outings in the Premier League.

The north London side have drawn two and lost two of their last four Premier League games to leave them outside of the top four heading into the new year.

Leeds United, meanwhile, are close to the top half of the Premier League table after winning back to back games against West Brom and Burnley.

The Whites now head to London to take on Mourinho’s men as they bid to kick off the new year with some Premier League points.

However, former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is fully expecting to see Tottenham have too much for the visitors and claim a 2-0 win on Saturday.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “This is such an intriguing match because of the difference in the way both teams play, and how both managers see the game.

“Every Premier League game is televised at the moment because of the restrictions on fans going to games but if they weren’t, this would be most people’s first pick of the one they want to watch.

“Leeds completely dismantled West Brom earlier this week, and their game plan will be “up and at ’em” here too.

“That is exactly how Tottenham like opposing teams to be, though. I just feel it will play into Jose Mourinho’s hands a little bit, as his side look to get back to winning ways.

“It won’t be dull, though. It never is with Leeds – they have you on the edge of your seat, whichever end the ball is at.”

Tottenham are aiming to better their sixth placed finish in the Premier League from last season.

