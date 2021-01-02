Michael Owen states his prediction for Tottenham v Leeds United

Michael Owen is predicting that Tottenham Hotspur will secure a 3-1 win against Leeds United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Spurs have lost a lot of ground on their title rivals during the festive schedule following four games without a win.

Tottenham started December at the top of the Premier League table but they now find themselves seven points behind leaders Liverpool FC.

Spurs lost successive Premier League games to Liverpool FC and Leicester City as well as dropping points in stalemates with Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Tottenham haven’t won a Premier League fixture since a 2-0 victory over Arsenal in the north London derby on 6 December.

Leeds were 5-0 winners against West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday night to hoist Marcelo Bielsa’s side into mid-table.

The Yorkshire club have won three of their last four fixtures to put 10 points between themselves and the relegation zone.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Tottenham to secure 3-1 win over Leeds United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

“It’s now four games without a win for Spurs,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Jose Mourinho’s men suffered late heartache against Wolves on Sunday and must get back on track here against Leeds.

“Leeds make the trip to North London for the first time since 2003. They arrive here fresh from a 5-0 win away to West Brom, making it three wins in four Premier League matches.

“Marcelo Bielsa’s side have been a hard team to get a handle on this season.

“I reckon they will cause Spurs some problems but considering that they have lost half of their away games in the league, I think Spurs may just have too much here.”

Leeds were 2-1 winners against Spurs in the last meeting between these two clubs in the FA Cup back in 2013.

Tottenham eased to a 1-0 victory over Leeds in their last Premier League meeting at Elland Road back in 2004.

Spurs will take on Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in their next Premier League fixture on Sunday 17 January.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip