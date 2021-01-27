Michael Owen states his prediction for Tottenham v Liverpool FC

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to get their Premier League campaign back on track with a victory at Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday night.

The Reds head into the game on the back of a run of five games without a win in the top flight, which has caused Jurgen Klopp’s men to fall off the pace in the race for the title.

Liverpool FC will be aiming to bounce back when they travel to face a Tottenham side who have also been struggling recently, with Jose Mourinho’s men having won just two of their last five outings in the top flight.

The Merseyside outfit head into Thursday’s clash in north London on the back of their disappointing 3-2 defeat by Manchester United in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday afternoon.

Former Liverpool FC and Manchester United star Owen is expecting to see the Reds claim a 2-1 win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday night.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Liverpool come into this winless in their last five Premier League matches, scoring in just one of those games.

“Sunday night’s FA Cup defeat would’ve been hard to take as the Reds certainly had enough of the game to get a result.

“They take on a Spurs side that will no doubt be well organised. I think Jose Mourinho will be willing to give up territory, much like Manchester United did, in the hope he can catch the Reds on the counter.

“I think that could work to a certain extent; however, Tottenham’s defence has the tendency to switch off, and they cannot afford to do that here.

“This could be a cracker and I’m siding with Liverpool to stop the rot and come away with the win.”

Liverpool FC are back in Premier League action on Sunday when they make another trip to London, this time to take on West Ham United.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip