Michael Owen states his prediction for Tottenham v Fulham

Michael Owen is backing Tottenham Hotspur to secure a 2-0 win over Fulham at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday night.

Spurs will be looking to hoist themselves into third place in the Premier League table if Tottenham can win their game in hand against the Cottagers.

Tottenham have only managed to win one of their last five top-flight games, securing a 3-0 victory over Leeds United in their last league fixture.

Jose Mourinho’s side have only managed to collect eight points from a possible 18 points to undermine their Premier League title challenge.

Fulham have the chance to put Brighton under pressure in the relegation battle if Scott Parker’s side can secure a result against Spurs.

The Cottagers are in 18th place and three points adrift of Brighton, although the west London side have played two games less than the Seagulls.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is tipping Tottenham to secure a 2-0 victory over Fulham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday night.

“Fulham travel to Tottenham having drawn their last four Premier League matches,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Spurs have scored ten goals in their last 3 games, and despite two of those matches coming up against opposition from leagues below them, it’s never a bad habit to fall into.

“I was impressed with Spurs in their last home match against Leeds, and if they can recapture that form, I think they’ll win.”

Tottenham have won 10 of their last 11 games against Fulham in the Premier League.

Fulham haven’t beaten Spurs since Bulgarian striker Dimitar Berbatov netted the winner against his former club in March 2013.

Spurs have recorded eight victories in their last nine games in the Premier League at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Mourinho’s men are unbeaten in their last seven London derbies.

Tottenham will travel to Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

