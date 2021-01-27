Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Tottenham v Liverpool FC

Mark Lawrenson is backing Tottenham Hotspur to settle for a 1-1 draw with Liverpool FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday night.

Tottenham were 4-1 winners against Wycombe Wanderers on Monday night to set up an FA Cup fourth-round meeting with Everton at Goodison Park on February 10.

Liverpool FC suffered a 3-2 loss to bitter rivals Manchester United on Sunday to end their participation in the competition prematurely.

The Reds are winless in their last five Premier League games to leave Liverpool FC six points adrift of Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have lost their confidence and momentum at a crucial point in the Premier League season to cast doubt on their title challenge.

Spurs are a point behind Liverpool FC but Jose Mourinho’s side have played one game less than the defending champions.

Tottenham are unbeaten in their last four Premier League games, securing victories over Leeds United and Sheffield United.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Tottenham to draw 1-1 with Liverpool FC in north London in the Premier League on Thursday night.

“Liverpool were much better in Sunday’s FA Cup tie against Manchester United. Yes, they lost, but Mohamed Salah was back among the goals and there seemed to be more energy about the whole side,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“They looked a bit more like their old selves in midfield and attack and manager Jurgen Klopp will take lots of encouragement from the way they played.

“This is another tough game for them, although I would be surprised if it is as open as Sunday’s game was – Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is hardly going to throw everything at Liverpool, regardless of their poor form.

“I do not think a draw would be a disaster for either side but, for Liverpool in particular, it is important they do not lose.”

Liverpool FC were 2-1 winners against Tottenham in the Premier League back in December when Roberto Firmino netted a winner in added time at Anfield.

Klopp’s side have won their last six games against Spurs in all competitions to dominate this fixture over the past two years.

Liverpool FC will travel to West Ham on Sunday, while Spurs will take on Brighton in the weekend’s final fixture.

