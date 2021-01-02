Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for West Brom v Arsenal

Mark Lawrenson is backing Arsenal to make it three wins in a row in the Premier League when they travel to West Brom on Saturday night.

The north London side head into the game looking to continue their recent mini-resurgence under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal have won their last two games against Chelsea FC and Brighton and Hove Albion to start climbing the Premier League table following a miserable run of domestic form.

Arteta will now be keen for his side to make it three victories on the spin when they travel to take on Sam Allardyce’s West Brom side on Saturday evening.

West Brom head into the game on the back of their 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Leeds United in their most recent top-flight outing.

Former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is fully expecting to see Arsenal claim all three points when they travel to The Hawthorns this weekend.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “If you are Sam Allardyce, what do you say to the West Brom players after they were taken apart by Leeds?

“Allardyce was full of praise for them after their excellent draw with Liverpool, but they were all over the place against Marcelo Bielsa’s side in midweek.

“Is he just going to sit in this time, and basically say “we start with a point and I’m happy if we finish with one”?

“I don’t see that game plan working against Arsenal.

“The Gunners were in awful form before Christmas but they have won their last two games, and are just starting to play well. They could quite easily go on a nice little run now.

“After going to The Hawthorns, they start January with home league games against Crystal Palace and Newcastle, and host the Magpies in the FA Cup. All of those fixtures look winnable for them.”

Arsenal are aiming to climb the Premier League table as they look to better their eighth placed finish from last season.

The north London side are in FA Cup action when they host Newcastle United in the third round on 9 January.

