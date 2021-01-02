Michael Owen states his prediction for West Brom v Arsenal

Michael Owen is backing Arsenal to battle to a narrow 2-1 win against West Brom at The Hawthorns on Saturday night.

The Gunners appear to have turned a corner under Mikel Arteta over the past week to breathe new life into their Premier League campaign.

Arsenal ended a miserable winless run with a 3-1 victory over bitter rivals Chelsea FC at The Emirates on Boxing Day.

The north London side followed up their derby win with a 1-0 victory against Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday night.

Although West Brom secured a credible 1-1 draw with defending Premier League champions Liverpool FC last weekend, the Baggies suffered a 5-0 home defeat by Leeds United in mid-week.

The Baggies have only managed to win one of their 16 games in the Premier League this season to leave West Brom on eight points in 19th place in the table.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Arsenal to secure a 2-1 win against West Brom at The Hawthorns on Saturday night.

Owen told BetVictor: “Arsenal travel to West Brom with their tails up after back to back wins.

“That said, The Hawthorns hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for Arsenal recently. They’ve failed to win on their last three trips there, however, anything other than three points on this occasion would be a big disappointment for Mikel Arteta.

“West Brom got a great result when drawing 1-1 at Anfield, but it’s been at home where they’ve struggled most.

“I’m expecting Arsenal to continue their good run and come away with all three points again.”

Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw with West Brom in their last visit to the Hawthorns Stadium in December 2017.

The Gunners have only won three of their last six Premier League fixtures against the Baggies, with West Brom winning two of their last three games against Arsenal at The Hawthorns.

Arteta’s side will take on Crystal Palace in their next Premier League fixture at Selhurst Park on Thursday 14 January.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip