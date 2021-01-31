Michael Owen reveals his prediction for West Ham v Liverpool FC

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to make it back to back wins in the Premier League with a 1-0 victory at West Ham United on Sunday.

The Reds finally returned to winning ways in the top flight on Thursday night when they claimed a 3-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur away from home.

Liverpool FC will now be looking to string together a positive series of results as they look to climb the Premier League table and get themselves back into contention for the title.

The Merseyside outfit had failed to win any of their four games in the Premier League before their victory in north London in midweek.

West Ham United, meanwhile, have been in excellent form recently and they have won their last four games on the spin in the Premier League.

Former Liverpool FC star Owen, however, is backing the Reds to claim a narrow victory in east London on Sunday afternoon as they look to reignite their title challenge.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Liverpool returned to winning ways with a controlled away victory at Tottenham on Thursday night.

“Again, the Reds travel to London to take on a West Ham side that are absolutely flying.

“The Hammers have won their last four on the bounce and are undefeated in their last six Premier League matches. So, the home side will absolutely fancy their chances here.

“I think this could be tight. Liverpool will look to dominate possession, and I think one goal may be enough to clinch the points for the Reds.”

Liverpool FC are back in Premier League action on Wednesday night when they take on Brighton at Anfield.

They will then host title rivals Manchester City on Sunday 7 February at their home ground.

