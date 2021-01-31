Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for West Ham v Liverpool FC

Mark Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to secure a 2-1 win against West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday evening.

The defending Premier League champions secured their first win since a 7-1 rout of Crystal Palace in mid December on Thursday night thanks to their 3-1 victory over title rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Goals from Roberto Firmino, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Sadio Mane secured Liverpool FC’s first win in six Premier League games to breathe life into their faltering title challenge.

The Reds hoisted themselves back into the top four and they now trail leaders Manchester City by four points following their 3-1 victory over Jose Mourinho’s side.

West Ham are one of the form teams in the Premier League alongside Manchester City following a return of four successive top-flight victories to hoist the Hammers into the top five.

David Moyes has masterminded four successive victories over Everton, Burnley, West Brom and Crystal Palace in the past few weeks.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is tipping Liverpool FC to secure a 2-1 victory over West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday evening.

“I know Liverpool went out of the FA Cup against Manchester United last weekend but I saw some signs of improvement from them, especially in attack, and there was more of the same in Thursday’s win over Tottenham,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“This is a tough test for Jurgen Klopp’s side, but it is the sort of game they will win if they maintain their current form.”

Liverpool FC have won five of their last six games against West Ham, scoring 16 times during that run.

The Reds were 2-0 winners against West Ham in their last meeting at the London Stadium during their title-winning campaign under Klopp.

