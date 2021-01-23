Mark Lawrenson states his FA Cup prediction for Wycombe v Tottenham

Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Tottenham Hotspur will secure a 2-0 win against Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup fourth round on Monday night.

Spurs managed to avoid a potential FA Cup upset in the previous round when Jose Mourinho’s men were 5-0 winners against Marine.

Tottenham will be looking at the FA Cup competition as a genuine opportunity to win their first piece of silverware under Mourinho.

Spurs are in fifth position in the Premier League and seven points behind leaders Manchester United in the title race.

Tottenham will take on a Wycombe side that are rooted to the bottom of the Championship following four defeats in their last six fixtures in England’s second tier.

Wycombe have only managed to win three of their 23 games in the Championship this season to make them favourites to be relegated to the third tier of English football.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Tottenham to secure a 2-0 win over Wycombe in the FA Cup fourth round at Adams Park Stadium on Monday night.

“Wycombe hammered my lot, Preston, in the last round while Tottenham made a load of changes but still easily saw off Marine,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“I am sure Spurs boss Jose Mourinho will have an eye on next Thursday’s game with Liverpool but he might pick a slightly stronger team for this tie. I don’t see them slipping up.”

Tottenham will host defending Premier League champions Liverpool FC in their next top-flight fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday night next week.

Spurs will then travel to Brighton in the Premier League in their final top-flight fixture in January.

