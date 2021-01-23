Michael Owen predicts Wycombe Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur

Michael Owen is backing Tottenham Hotspur to cruise into the FA Cup fifth round with a 3-0 victory against Wycombe Wanderers on Monday night.

The Lilywhites are preparing to take on the Championship side away from home as they look to make progress in the domestic cup competition.

Tottenham have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League over the last few weeks, with Jose Mourinho’s men having only won two of their last five games in the top flight.

Spurs are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table as they bid to try and haul themselves back into the title race this season.

Former Liverpool FC and Manchester United star Owen is fully expecting to see Tottenham claim a comfortable away win when they travel to take on Wycombe on Monday night in the FA Cup.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “This is a fixture that has a bit of history.

“I remember a classic cup tie between the two when Spurs were 3-2 down approaching injury time, only to win 4-3. That was back in 2017 and you have to say Wycombe have done exceptionally well to come as far as they have since then.

“Now in the Championship, Gareth Ainsworth’s side will be aiming to cause a cup shock. However, Jose Mourinho will know all about Wycombe. His Chelsea side were held to a draw there in the League Cup back in 2007, so he’ll be aware of the threat.

“I expect Spurs to make changes again here, but with such strength in depth, I can only see it panning out one way.”

Tottenham are back in Premier League action next week when they welcome defending champions Liverpool FC to their home ground.

