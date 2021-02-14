Gary Lineker and Piers Morgan react to Arsenal’s 4-2 win over Leeds United

Gary Lineker and Piers Morgan both took to social media to offer their reaction as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s hat-trick inspired Arsenal to a 4-2 win over Leeds United on Sunday.

Arsenal headed into the game looking to bounce back from the disappointment of their 1-0 defeat by Aston Villa in the top flight last weekend.

The Gunners took the lead in the 13th minute when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang lashed home a low finish from close range.

The Gabon international then made it 2-0 to the hosts from the penalty spot and Hector Bellerin fired in on the stroke of half-time to put Mikel Arteta’s men in control of the game.

Aubameyang then netted his third of the game in the 47th minute to score his first Premier League hat-trick for the Gunners, and net his first treble since September 2017.

Leeds United pulled a goal back in the 58th minute through Pascal Struijk and Helder Costa made it 4-2 shortly after – but Arsenal held on to claim all three points.

Posting on Twitter during the game, England legend Lineker wrote: “Arsenal are the new Leeds.” He then added a separate tongue-in-cheek tweet: “Jeez, @LUFC games are so dull.”

Meanwhile, celebrity Arsenal fan Morgan took to Twitter to praise Aubameyang for his hat-trick.

Morgan wrote after Aubameyang netted his third goal of the game: “4-0!!! First ever Premier League hat-trick for ⁦@Aubameyang7.”

The win left the Gunners ahead of Leeds United in the table and in 10th place.

Arsenal are in Europa League action on Thursday night when they take on Benfica away from home in the first leg of their last-32 clash.

